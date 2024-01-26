Two tiny newborn bear cubs rescued in Tennessee after mother bear frightened away

Just a few short weeks after Appalachian Bear Rescue released most of its rehabilitated bear cubs from 2023 back into the wild, the nonprofit got its first call of the year − and it was a doozy.

"And it begins," the bear rescue posted on its website Jan. 25. "The Class of 2024 began arriving much earlier than we had expected."

The day before, residents of Blount County called the bear rescue and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to report finding two tiny newborn cubs. The property owners had been cleaning up a tree that fell during a storm, not knowing a bear had created a den there.

After only a short time running a chainsaw, the bear emerged and engaged the family's dogs, the rescue wrote, adding that after the skirmish, the bear ran into the woods and never came back. It was then that the family heard noises and found the two cubs, which the rescue believes are about two weeks old.

Two neonate bear cubs were rescued by Appalachian Bear Rescue and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Jan. 24, 2024, and were taken to University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

Although the residents left the area, the mother bear did not return, the rescue said. Because the cubs became very cold, they took them into their home to warm them before calling for assistance.

What did Appalachian Bear Rescue do to save the newborn cubs?

Staff from the bear rescue and the wildlife agency responded, taking the cubs to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.

The two male cubs weigh less than a pound each, the rescue said, and are far too young to be orphaned. They were fed bear milk replacement formula and an electrolyte solution through feeding tubes initially, but were able to latch on to bottles later, the rescue said.

The cubs, now named Nibbles and Bits, spent the night in the ICU unit and were taken to the bear rescue in Townsend the next morning. They are now in the Cub House inside an incubator that is on loan from Zoo Knoxville, the rescue group said.

"The little bears’ eyes are still closed; they can’t walk, must be hand-fed, burped and stimulated to urinate and defecate, something their mother would do by licking them," the rescue posted, before joking, "Apparently, that’s not in our curators’ job description (we thought it was), so they’ll be using a warm cloth instead."

Could the bear cubs be reunited with their mother?

Ideally, the bear rescue wrote, it would love to reunite Nibbles and Bits with their mother. The rescue's curators set a trail camera at the den site and will continue to watch to see if the mother bear returns. If it is possible, the cubs will be reunited with their biological mother.

The bear rescue was able to reunite a mother with three cubs in 2021 with the help of the wildlife agency, it said.

If she doesn't return, the rescue group will try to find a foster den and bear family for them, adding, "There's just no substitute for a mother bear!"

First, wildlife officers must find female bears that have been fitted with GPS collars so they can locate their dens, the rescue explained. Wildlife officers will conduct "den checks" in early February and then will determine if the female has given birth, the number of cubs she has, and the health status of the family.

"It's crucial not to overwhelm a mother with too many cubs or introduce healthy cubs to a sick mother," the rescue wrote. "The window for successful fostering is limited; it must occur before the mother leaves the den with her cubs in early spring." Introducing new cubs to an established family after this period is too risky."

How you can help Nibbles and Bits, and Appalachian Bear Rescue

To donate to the bear rescue, go to https://appalachianbearrescue.org/make-a-donation/. You can also go to the website and purchase items on their wish lists from Amazon, Walmart or other retail sites.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee rescue saves newborn cubs after mother gets frightened away