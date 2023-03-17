Two toddlers drown in backyard pool Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City

Two sibling children are dead after firefighters and police found them unresponsive near a backyard pool in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Two 18-month-old children have died after drowning in a pool at a northwest Oklahoma City home Thursday.

About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, emergency officials responded to reports of a drowning at a residential home in the 12700 block of Cobblestone Parkway. In the backyard firefighters said they found two siblings, one boy and one girl, in critical condition.

"As far as we know, they were outside in the pool, and a family member, I believe the mother, pulled them out prior to our arrival," said Captain John Chenoweth of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Life-saving techniques, including CPR, were attempted, as both children were taken to a local hospital, but they were pronounced dead soon afterward.

More:Health department stresses water safety as drowning deaths climb

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the drownings, but officials said Friday morning the children's deaths did not appear to be criminal in nature.

"Right now, there's no evidence that a crime was committed," Oklahoma City police Sgt. Gary Knight said. "At least on the surface, it looks like a tragic accident."

The medical examiner's office told The Oklahoman it would not release the identities of the children prior to the case being finalized.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 2 children drown in backyard pool Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City