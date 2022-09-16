Two toddlers were roaming outside a Florida Walmart. Cops found dad asleep at the wheel

Witnesses reported a disturbing and potentially dangerous scene outside a Florida Walmart on Wednesday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, shoppers at the Deltona store called 911 after seeing two small children wandering around the rainy parking lot in just their diapers.

Deputies responded and met with customers who helped the children, ages 2 and 3, get some clothing and shelter inside the store.

“They were half naked!” a woman can be heard saying off camera.

Deputies were led to the kids’ father, who was supposed to be watching them while their mother was inside shopping, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police bodycam footage shared on social media shows the moment the deputies approach the dad’s vehicle and see that he is out of it. The suspect, later identified as Dejoune Killingbeck, can be seen passed out behind the wheel of a running car.

“Hey, wake up!” a deputy yells. “What are you doing? Where are your kids? You got some kids?”

Killingbeck opens his eyes and looks around dazed: “Damn, what happened?”

“The kids got out of your car,” the deputy informs him.

The FB post reports that upon further investigation, a cut straw in the suspect’s pocket revealed a “presumptive positive result” for the presence of oxycodone and fentanyl. In addition to two counts of child neglect, he was also charged with possession.

The sheriff’s office thanked the customers and Walmart workers for alerting authorities, and said the situation could have been worse: A witness indicated the children were almost struck by a vehicle in the slick, busy lot.

The suspect, who was also driving with a suspended license, remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $16,000 bond.

The children were reunited with their mother and Department of Children and Families was notified.