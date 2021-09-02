Two-Toned 1965 Chevrolet Nova Is A Nostalgic Classic Cruiser

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Chevrolet Nova debuted as the Chevy II in 1961 as a 1962 model. It offered consumers a third option in terms of size, falling between the (then) compact Corvair and the full-size models. It was manufactured in five generations spanning from 1962 until 1979, and then 1985 through 1988. The Chevy Nova was offered in three variants: a two-door sports coupe, a four-door sedan, and a four-door station wagon.

In 1965, the models were given a cleaner front end and style update, including a grille that ran the full width of the bumper and and integrated headlights. The parking lights would move to the be part of the second part, and sedans got an updated roofline. The backend was also restyled with new tailights and backup lights, and a new rear cover.

This particular 1965 Chevy Nova is finished in a beautiful two toned silver and green paint job, with chrome trim and wheels. Once you slide behind the wheel, you’ll find that the interior is clad with green bench seats and a brown leather wrapped steering wheel. It’s not the V8 version, but the V6 little brother, with plenty of spunk. The inline 6 that powers the Nova is backed by a 3 speed column shift, that will send you right back into the late 1960s. This example is available to bid on through Awesome Joe Auctions, you can see it here now.

