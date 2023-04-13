Two tonnes of rubbish cleared from Middlesbrough alley

The alley behind Kensington Road in Middlesbrough was hit by fly-tiping

Fly-tippers who dumped more than two tonnes of rubbish in a back alley are being sought.

The "staggering" amount of household waste and furniture abandoned behind Kensington Road in Middlesbrough was cleared on Wednesday.

The lane had become a "virtually a no-go" area for residents, said Dale Metcalfe of Middlesbrough Council.

It is now reviewing CCTV footage and reports of fly-tipping in order to find those responsible.

Environmental wardens cleared 2,180kg of waste from the lane.

'Not tolerated'

Mr Metcalfe said the area had been given a "new lease of life" after the "staggering" amount was collected.

He said: "Our back alleys are a communal resource that residents value, but the actions of a few inconsiderate individuals can turn them into virtual no-go areas.

"We won't tolerate that, so we urge residents to report issues as they arise and we'll deal with them."

Mr Metcalfe hailed the "absolutely fantastic bit of work" and added that "all law-abiding members of the community will be delighted".

He urged residents to continue reporting concerns to the council.

Earlier this month, a man was fined after he was filmed fly-tipping household waste from a trolley in Middlesbrough.

David Thomas, of Thorndyke Avenue in the town, was twice filmed illegally disposing of rubbish in June.

