Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two top female aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are reportedly departing his administration as the governor continues to grapple with two growing scandals.

Press secretary Caitlin Girouard and interim policy adviser Erin Hammond have both left Cuomo's administration, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Their departures came after senior adviser Gareth Rhodes and first deputy press secretary Will Burns also announced they'd be leaving the Cuomo administration, though the governor's office has said these were previously planned, Bloomberg notes. They also said Hammond had been set to leave for several months to "focus on her family," and Girouard says she accepted another job in January, according to The Hill.

But the departures come as Cuomo is facing growing criticism and calls to resign in the wake of three allegations of sexual harassment, including from two former aides. He's also under fire for his handling of data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths, with The New York Times reporting on Thursday that Cuomo aides rewrote a report to take out the number of New York nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.

Girouard, Bloomberg points out, had issued the statement last week denying former aide Lindsey Boylan's sexual harassment claims, as well as the statement in December saying there is "simply no truth to these claims."

Cuomo earlier this week apologized over the sexual harassment allegations, saying he didn't intend to act "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable" while denying that he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." However, Cuomo said he will not resign from office. On Friday, according to CNBC, state lawmakers moved to strip Cuomo of COVID-19 pandemic emergency powers.

More stories from theweek.com
Why the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling
What Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'
A shocking number of Democrats voted against a $15 minimum wage

Recommended Stories

  • Second Former Aide to Accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment Details Allegations in New Interview

    Charlotte Bennett is one of three women who have come forward recently with accusations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

  • Cuomo Aides Altered Nursing Home Report to Conceal Death Toll

    Aides to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rewrote a July report by state health officials to conceal the number of nursing home residents who died from coronavirus in the state, according to reports. Cuomo’s top aides worked to hide the fact that more than 9,000 nursing home residents had died from the virus in the state at the time, according to reports from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. The reports come as Cuomo has been embroiled in a number of scandals as of late, including investigations into both his mishandling of nursing homes during the pandemic and the alleged coverup that followed, as well as three sexual harassment allegations against the governor. A top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted last month that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the real nursing home death numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, the New York Post reported. However, the New York Times reports the coverup efforts were underway before federal authorities requested the data, and just as Cuomo began writing a book touting his pandemic leadership achievements. The rewritten report, which concealed the number of deaths and found that Cuomo’s policies were not at fault for the nursing home death toll, was released just four days before the governor announced he was working on a book. Cuomo finally released the complete data on nursing homes earlier this year, only after the state attorney general found that thousands of deaths of nursing home residents have been undercounted. The governor said then he had withheld it to avoid a “politically motivated” inquiry from the Trump administration into the state’s handling of the virus in nursing homes. The governor has repeatedly come under fire for a policy he put in place from late March to May forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients after they were discharged from hospitals, causing the virus to spread like wildfire among elderly nursing home residents. The nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy released a report last month which found that the controversial order was “associated with” more than one in six of the 5,780 nursing home deaths that occurred in New York state statewide between the end of March and beginning of May. Cuomo’s aides clashed with the state’s health officials over the July report, which the Health Department worked on with the consulting firm McKinsey. The report included a chart comparing nursing home deaths in New York with other states, according to the New York Times, which showed that New York’s total of 9,250 deaths was far greater than that of the next highest state, New Jersey, which had 6,150 at that time. The chart put the death toll at about 50 percent higher than the number the Cuomo administration had touted at the time. The State had publicly reported nursing home deaths differently than other states, by excluding residents who had been transferred to hospitals and died there. Three of Cuomo’s aides — all of whom had no public health expertise — fought with health officials to rewrite the report: DeRosa; Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s Department of Financial Services; and Jim Malatras, a former top adviser to the governor who was brought back to work on the pandemic response. None had public health expertise. In a statement to the Times, Beth Garvey, a special counsel to the governor said the out-of-facility data was omitted after D.O.H. could not confirm it had been adequately verified.” The additional data did not change the conclusion of the 33-page report, she said, which was that Cuomo’s policies were not at fault for the nursing home death toll. More than 47,000 New Yorkers, including more than 15,000 nursing home residents, have died from the coronavirus.

  • Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation

    It was Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy-winning performance: daily televised coronavirus briefings in which the New York governor projected competence and compassion, helping to calm a nervous nation. Now, the many Americans whose positive impressions of Cuomo were formed during the height of the pandemic are getting a close-up of a very different governor, one accused of underreporting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, sexually harassing female staffers and bullying colleagues. To New Yorkers who have watched the Democrat for years, however, the allegations are consistent with how Cuomo maintains his tight grip on power.

  • Here's why Cuomo's job is safe (for now), as harassment probe starts

    As Governor Andrew Cuomo faces both sexual harassment allegations and a nursing home scandal, a majority of New York voters say that the governor should not resign, according to a poll.

  • Brazil's COVID-19 task force estimates daily deaths could reach 3,000, sources say

    Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll could reach 3,000 if serious action is not taken to halt the spread of the virus, according to a presentation made in a meeting of the government's crisis response team, two sources present told Reuters. The inter-ministerial task force, which includes the Health Ministry and the office of the president's chief of staff, met on Thursday to discuss the current situation of the pandemic in Brazil where a brutal second wave is killing people faster than at any previous point. Despite the high death toll, the two sources said the Health Ministry does not see any chance of nationwide social distancing measures due to the resistance of President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Charlotte Bennett, Andrew Cuomo’s Former Aide, Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment In Interview With CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell

    CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell landed an interview with Charlotte Bennett, the former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is one of three women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. In the interview, Bennett dismissed Cuomo’s apology, which he made at a press appearance Wednesday. She told O’Donnell that “it’s not […]

  • Police are investigating a human skull found by a pair of YouTubers shooting a video

    Danny and Felicity Duffy, who run the YouTube account Exploring With Danny, found a human skull while filming a "paranormal investigation."

  • UNC’s Class of 2020, thwarted by pandemic, will finally get a graduation event this fall

    This rescheduled graduation celebration is another sign that Chapel Hill students should have a more normal campus experience in the fall semester.

  • Alderson: `Some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses'

    New York Mets president Sandy Alderson says he is emphasizing offense over defense but Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. were brought in to help with their gloves. “While some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses, we think that the overall blend that we have is pretty good," Alderson said during an interview on the ESPN telecast of Thursday’s 8-4 win over Washington in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Washington stole three bases off new Mets catcher Brian McCann, two by Víctor Robles.

  • Dahleen Glanton: The Senate hearing proves white supremacy played a big role in the Capitol Hill riot

    Republicans are determined to blame Black Lives Matter and antifa for the Capitol Hill riot. But after Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the insurrection, there’s no doubt that white supremacy was the real culprit. FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed what many of us already knew — that white supremacy is thriving in America. The sentiment that has been brewing for several years reached a ...

  • Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran to make space for talks

    Britain, France and Germany have scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to criticise Iran for reducing cooperation with its inspectors, in a bid to avoid escalation and make room for diplomacy, diplomats said on Thursday. Tehran and Washington have emerged from U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to wreck Iran's nuclear deal locked in a standoff over who should move first to save it. Tehran has added to its breaches of the deal's atomic restrictions in protest at U.S. sanctions re-imposed when Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018.

  • What led to Cuomo's bad decision to send COVID-infected patients back to nursing homes

    Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson breaks down the latest reporting on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic.

  • Democrats in Congress propose monument to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    The late Supreme Court justice died in September.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Todd McShay sends Bears starting offensive tackle in pre-free agency mock draft

    The Chicago Bears have a big need along the offensive line that ESPN's Todd McShay helps fill in his pre-free agency 2021 NFL mock draft.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Report: Cuomo aides rewrote report to mask number of nursing home deaths

    Last July, when top aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) learned that a report written by state health officials included the number of nursing home residents who died in the coronavirus pandemic, they intervened and rewrote the document, removing the data, The New York Times reports. At the time, the death toll was more than 9,000 — a number that had not been made public, the Times reports. Earlier this year, after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report saying the state seriously undercounted the number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths, Cuomo released the complete data. He said the number was kept under wraps over fears the Trump administration may have used it to launch a politically-motivated investigation into how New York handled the pandemic in nursing homes. After reviewing documents and interviewing six people with direct knowledge of the matter, the Times found that Cuomo and his senior aides began concealing the number of deaths well before federal authorities started asking for the data. The report written by state health officials put the death toll at 50 percent higher than the number the Cuomo administration was publicly citing, the Times reports. Cuomo aides began pushing to simplify the number, the Times says, and that's when health officials became concerned that it would no longer be an accurate scientific report. The death toll remained in the report even after one of Cuomo's top aides edited it, but was removed after two other aides became aware of its inclusion, the Times reports. None of the aides who were working on the edits had any experience in public health. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'A shocking number of Democrats voted against a $15 minimum wage

  • Steelers sign J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal

    Earlier in the day, the Steelers reached a new deal with Ben Roethlisberger to create cap space. They have 19 unrestricted free agents, some of whom they hope to keep. The Steelers have ensured the return of one of their exclusive rights free agents. The team signed center J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal, Jeremy [more]

  • An American Airlines 737 Max declared an emergency after a mechanical issue and landed safely

    The 737 Max has been plagued with issues since it was grounded in 2019, though the airline said this mechanical issue was unrelated to others.

  • Republicans have built a cult of personality around Trump that glosses over his disgraced presidency

    As leading Republicans whitewash Trump's legacy and enable the personality cult surrounding him, it's also revealing deep fractures in the party.