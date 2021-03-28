Two top Democrats want support from at least 10 Republicans for gun background check bill

Alayna Treene
·3 min read
Two top Senate Democrats are weighing whether gun reform can be a long shot issue proving they can work with Republicans — and don't have to scrap the filibuster after all.

What we're hearing: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have been privately negotiating how to revise H.R. 8, the House Democrats' background checks bill, to gain support from at least 10 Republicans.

  • As of now, Republicans say the bill is a "nonstarter," since it goes too far to limit gun rights. But GOP lawmakers are increasingly accepting universal background checks for commercial firearms sales and other provisions laid out in the 2013 bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

  • The politics around background checks also have changed dramatically since 2013, top Democrats point out, as two-thirds of Americans support tougher gun laws.

  • This is the sweet spot they're looking at, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats think it's now or never to finally find bipartisan compromise on gun reform.

  • They have a president who ran point on this issue as vice president following the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 and cares deeply about it.

  • They also control both chambers of Congress, and the country is reeling after two deadly mass shootings in two weeks.

  • That said, it may not be enough: Gun control has consistently been an issue in which lawmakers in both parties have tried, and failed, to pass meaningful legislation.

What they're saying: "I think that Republicans have to argue, as a means of defending the current rules, that the Senate can still work under the 60-vote requirement," Murphy said Sunday on "Meet the Press."

  • "I think Republicans may be looking for issues to prove that Democrats don't need to obliterate the filibuster. Here's their opportunity: an issue which has 90 percent support, which doesn't require them to shift their position."

  • "I've gotten a lot of calls from Republicans in the Senate who don't want to fight this fight any longer," Murphy added.

  • "This time feels different. Almost the dawn of a different era," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who also is taking a lead role in gun reform talks, told Axios. "There is such a powerful grassroots movement and political momentum as a result of all of the groups and advocates and activists, survivors, victims, who've come together in a very powerful way."

But, but, but: Many Democrats also fear this effort, like those preceding it, will be futile and lose momentum as the White House shifts the conversation toward other priorities, including infrastructure and any tax increases to pay for it.

  • One senior Democratic aide pointed out the issue barely came up on the Sunday shows today, apart from Murphy's interview on "Meet the Press."

  • It also doesn't help that the Senate broke Thursday afternoon for a two-week recess.

    As Dems control Washington, GOP flexes power in states and courts

Democrats control Washington, but Republicans have a mighty counterweight that gets little attention: dominance in the states and the courts. State of play: The GOP controls a majority of statehouses and state legislatures + more state Supreme Court justices lean Republican than Democrat. All of this is backed by Republican-appointed majorities on federal appeals courts and the U.S. Supreme court. Why it matters: That one-two punch gives Republicans domain over a huge swath of America's governing system, including power over voting laws and the redistricting of House seats, plus the ability to use state courts to their advantage.Just as Biden is taking a maximalist approach to Washington power; Republicans are doing the same state-by-state: We saw that power vividly on Friday when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new voting law that significantly tightens access to polls:Elections "will never be the same in Georgia," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports atop today's front page, with changes that "will be felt by millions of voters, potentially with enough impact to alter the results of close elections in a sharply divided state."There'll be tighter ID requirements for absentee and in-person voting, per-county limits on drop boxes, a ban on giving food and water to voters waiting in line, and more state control of county voting boards. Democrats see such changes, which Republicans are pushing in 43 states, as a real threat to their chances of winning congressional and other races. President Biden yesterday called the Georgia law "an atrocity": "This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act."Another big lever that Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have used aggressively: the ability to control the reopening of state economies amid the pandemic. By the numbers: Republicans have 27 of the 50 state governors, and control 30 state legislatures (compared to 18 for Democrats, with Minnesota divided and Nebraska nonpartisan). The catch: Republicans admit that states face very real limits in a federally dominated system. The most notable is federal control of economic policy, which leaves the states on the margins of most debates.What's next: Around the country, Republican-controlled state legislatures are trying to thwart Washington with action on guns, voting rights, abortion, transgender youth and participation of transgender students in athletics.

    Dominion and Smartmatic are filing defamation lawsuits against people who spread baseless claims that their voting machines "stole" votes for Biden.

    Germany warns next coronavirus wave could be country's worst yet

German officials warned Friday the third wave of the coronavirus in the country is going to be "harder to curb" and could be far worse than the previous two. Why it matters: The number of new confirmed cases has jumped in recent weeks largely due to the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant and the relaxation of some lockdown measures, according to Reuters. By the numbers: Germany has recorded 2,755,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 75,780 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI). Germany reported 21,573 new cases on Friday, about 4,000 more new cases than were reported a week ago, Deutsche Welle reported. What they're saying: "There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves," said RKI head Lothar Wieler, according to Reuters. "We have some very difficult weeks ahead of us," he added, urging people to stay home over the Easter holiday. The big picture: Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government would no longer implement a planned stricter lockdown over the Easter holiday. She apologized for the plan, which was met with public criticism and confusion. Germany's health minister said on Saturday that the country expects to receive its first small delivery of Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April, per Reuters. Jens Spahn cautioned the first delivery would be small — around 275,000 doses — but it will eventually "be ramped to millions of doses." The country has had a slow start to its vaccine rollout, made worse by delivery days and constrained supply, according to Reuters. About 10% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

    Hispanic college football star gets GOP nod to run in key U.S. House race

The New Mexico Republican Party has nominated state Sen. Mark Moores, a Hispanic former football star at the University of New Mexico, as its candidate for the U.S. House seat formerly held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.Why it matters: The GOP is seeking to build on the surprising number of Latino voters who supported former President Trump in 2020 by pushing Hispanic candidates. The Democratic Party faces criticism for ignoring Mexican American voters.Driving the news: New Mexico Republican officials voted Saturday to give Moores the nomination for the state's central congressional seat, which represents Albuquerque.Moores' mother's side of the family dates back to when early Spanish settlers lived in present-day New Mexico.He beat other candidates who some Republicans said would only give Democrats token opposition.The former offensive lineman is known as a Republican who works with Democrats in the statehouse on rural issues and the economy.The intrigue: The seat has leaned Democratic in the last decade but Republicans are hopeful Moores can flip it with a high percentage of Hispanic voters.In 2020, white, left-leaning Democrats ousted a number of Hispanic moderate state lawmakers during primaries, angering a number of Latino Democrats.Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature in the nation's most Hispanic state, yet the leadership remains largely white.The bottom line: New Mexico Democrats meet this week to pick their nominee, and they must navigate the anger expressed by Latinos and the need to name their strongest candidate.The special election scheduled for June 1 could be an early indicator of how Latino voters assess President Biden's performance in office.

    "You know what's sick is that the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” he said.

    Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press

Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? Free speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Initial projections from the Northwest Evaluation Association, which conducts research and creates commonly used standardized tests, suggest that these fears are well-grounded, especially for children from low-income families. Based on the association’s findings and my own research regarding academic achievement and socioeconomic status, I believe it’s likely, based on these early projections, that the widespread and rapid switch to remote schooling will have negative long-term academic consequences. One possibility is that the share of students who end up repeating at least one grade at some point could rise due to this unprecedented disruption. According to government data collected in 2018, only about 6% of U.S. students had to repeat a grade before graduating from high school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any potential effort to make students repeat a grade when they can’t demonstrate they have learned enough to advance to the next one would build on some recent precedents. Starting in 2001 with the No Child Left Behind Act, reading proficiency by third grade became one of the federal mandates for schools to receive designated streams of federal funding. This federal legislation, combined with research indicating that children who couldn’t yet read fared better when they repeated a grade, brought about a wave of state-level legislation. So far, a total of 16 states have enacted laws that prevent students from moving on from third grade until they are considered proficient on standardized reading tests. These state laws vary. Some states, like Florida, require students who aren’t reading well enough to repeat third grade altogether. Others, such as Minnesota, let children move onto fourth grade and provide them with supplemental reading assistance until they can read at what the state deems to be a third-grade level. In practice, students typically don’t repeat more than one grade. I consider it likely that the academic consequences of the extended period of remote learning that began in March 2020 will be unequal. These consequences are bound to fall more heavily on students who are growing up facing persistent economic hardship. The practice of making children who are struggling to learn how to read repeat third grade, however well-intentioned, can be risky. For example, students who repeat a grade can feel stigmatized and less motivated to learn. Therefore, I believe parents, educators and policymakers will all need to try to address the inevitable gaps in learning bound to arise from widespread remote learning during the pandemic. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pamela Davis-Kean, University of Michigan. Read more:3 ways to promote social skills in homebound kidsUntil teachers feel safe, widespread in-person K-12 schooling may prove impossible in USWith kids spending more waking hours on screens than ever, here’s what parents need to worry about Pamela Davis-Kean receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for Child Health and Development (NICHD).

    Democrats sound the alarm over sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws

Hours after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial new measure into law that tightens restrictions on voting, Democrats condemned it as a racially-targeted, brazen attempt to make sure Republicans can prevail in future elections.

    New Jersey parents sue school districts to force them to reopen

Successful lawsuits waged by parents in three New Jersey school districts have prompted returns to some in-person classes, and invited interest from parents across the state seeking to do the same, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Parents in 30 districts in New Jersey have sought guidance from the plaintiffs in the original suits on how to organize similar efforts, illustrating the frustration of parents who feel virtual schooling has left their children "anxious, lonely and losing their zest for learning" the Journal writes.The push to re-open schools at least partially comes even as cases in New Jersey surge, with the number of COVID-19 infections rising by 37% in the last month. The big picture: According to one of the plaintiffs, Steven Baffico, even parents from other states like California have reached out for advice. Baffico added that another three districts in New Jersey are preparing complaints, and parents in 14 other districts are organizing to do the same, per the WSJState of play: Parents in New York's Grand Island school district filed a suit earlier this month to fight for a full reopening of schools, asking the court to force the district to abandon its current hybrid model, ABC 7 reports. Lawsuits have also been filed due to concerns about how school districts plan to reopen. Parents in Illinois' Indian Prairies School District 204 filed a suit alleging that a lack of transparency concerning re-opening plans violated the state's Open Meetings Act.The city of San Francisco filed a suit against its school district in February, claiming that the district's lack of reopening plans for in-person learning violated the law. Last week the city asked the presiding judge to force schools to re-open for in-person learning by the end of April, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

    Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction. Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.

    Graham slammed for touting 'straight NRA propaganda,' 'survivalist' AR-15 fantasy in interview

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed Democrats' chances of passing legislation that would ban assault weapons in the United States, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace "it won't get 50 votes, much less 60." He then told Wallace he owns an AR-15, explaining that if a natural disaster occurred in South Carolina and the police couldn't protect his neighborhood, his house would be "the last one the gang will come to" because he could defend himself with the weapon. That prompted some quick online criticism. Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall called Graham's comments "survivalist [fan fiction]" that "tells you a lot [about] the trouble this country is in." Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson said the remarks were "straight NRA propaganda," while Bloomberg's Francis Wilkinson blasted Graham for imagining going into survival mode during a disaster rather than providing his constituents with "leadership, guidance, or assistance."

    Biden administration prioritizes 'crucial' infrastructure project that Trump snubbed

On Thursday, Buttigieg told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that the Biden administration would be prioritizing the construction of the Gateway Program.

    Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive."

    The Latest: Romanian woman, 104: Vaccine is only solution

A 104-year-old Romanian woman has received her second vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania's capital of Bucharest to be fully inoculated. Accompanied by family members into Bucharest's Children's Palace, Zoea Baltag, born in 1916, welcomed her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and declared it the only way to combat COVID-19. "A vaccine is the only way to get rid of this

    There’s little doubt the Oath Keepers were planning for something on Jan. 6. The question at the heart of the criminal case against its members and associates in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is: What, exactly, did they intend to do? Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the far-right militia group plotted their attack in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power.

    A weekend of rain has given the industry a lot of time to think about how to make this a better show.

    A new team is coming together little by little.

    Venezuela's president will not be able to post for 30 days for disinformation over a herbal remedy.

    One of the details tucked away in the bill impacts gig workers and how they pay taxes. Gig workers are not covered by employer benefits like health insurance or a retirement plan. Unlike "regular" employees, gig workers do not receive a W-2 form telling them how much money they earned the previous year and how much was deducted for taxes, retirement, healthcare, and so on.

    When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of U.S. schools a year ago, Congress took action to ensure that low-income families whose children received free meals at school would have money to buy food on their own. But nobody told AmberLee McCann. The single mother, who cares for foster children along with her two sons, quickly ran through her savings after she quit her jobs at a veterinary practice and a real estate firm because she has underlying health issues and feared catching COVID-19, and money was running low.

    Due to flooding and safety concerns, Sunday's races for both the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series have been moved to Monday.