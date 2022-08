Associated Press

He helped lead the fight to impeach Donald Trump. At least one of New York City's most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a race both hoped to avoid. The unusual battle between incumbents who are usually allies is the result of a redistricting process that lumped Nadler's home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney's on the east side.