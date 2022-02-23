Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax related documents all the way to the Supreme Court, twice, and won, has left the office along with Mark Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor who was recruited from private practice to help lead the investigation.

Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, said in a statement that “we are grateful for their service” and “the investigation is ongoing.” Filson said she could not comment further.

The resignations were first reported by The New York Times.

The Manhattan district attorney's office changed hands in January, after the previous DA, Cyrus Vance, opted to not seek re-election and was replaced by Bragg.

The New York Times, citing two sources, reported that Bragg was backing away from the investigation and had paused grand jury testimony, which was followed by the resignations.

Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the case, and has called the investigation a politically motivated "witch hunt."

The Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer were charged last year in what prosecutors said was a sweeping, 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of Trump’s company “off the books” and help them avoid paying taxes. Both have pleaded not guilty.