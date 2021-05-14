Back-to-back tornadoes kill 12 in China; over 300 injured

  • In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel search through the wreckage of buildings destroyed by a reported tornado in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, early Saturday, May 15, 2021. Two tornadoes killed several people in central and eastern China and left hundreds of others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via AP)
  • Workers clear debris at a factory that was damaged by a reported tornado in Shengze township in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Two tornadoes killed several people in central and eastern China and left hundreds of others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday. (Chinatopix via AP)
  • Damage to buildings from a reported tornado is seen in an aerial view in Shengze township in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Two tornadoes killed several people in central and eastern China and left hundreds of others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday. (Chinatopix via AP)
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel search through the wreckage of buildings destroyed by a reported tornado in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, early Saturday, May 15, 2021. Two tornadoes killed several people in central and eastern China and left hundreds of others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via AP)
BEIJING (AP) — Back-to-back tornadoes killed 12 people in central and eastern China and left more than 300 others injured, authorities said Saturday.

Eight people died in the inland city of Wuhan on Friday night and four others in the town of Shengze, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east in Jiangsu province, local governments said.

The first tornado struck Shengze about 7 p.m., damaging homes and factories and knocking out power, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The Suzhou city government, which oversees the town, said in a social media post that four people had died and 149 others had minor injuries. Shengze is near Shanghai on China’s east coast.

Another tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. with winds of 86 kilometers (53 miles) per hour, destroying more than two dozen homes and triggering a power outage affecting 26,600 households, Xinhua said. Officials in Wuhan said at a news conference Saturday that eight had died and 230 were injured.

They said that 28 homes collapsed in Wuhan, another 130 were damaged and put economic losses at 37 million yuan ($5.7 million), the Hubei Daily newspaper said. Construction site sheds and two cranes were also damaged, while downed power lines knocked out electricity, Xinhua said.

Photos showed a swarm of rescuers searching through building debris in Wuhan after midnight Friday and workers clearing metallic debris at a factory in Shengze in the morning.

Wuhan is the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.

Tornados are rare in China. In July 2019, a tornado killed six people in the northeastern Liaoning province, and another tornado the following month killed eight on the southern resort island of Hainan.

In 2016, a tornado and accompanying hailstorm killed 98 people in the eastern Jiangsu province.

    REUTERSAfter four months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats have finally come to an agreement on the creation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The commission, which will issue a report by the end of the year on the causes of the insurrection as well as the response from law enforcement and the military, has been a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats. Leaders from both parties were quick to say they supported forming the panel, but they were divided on a number of issues, including whether it would have subpoena power, the composition of the commission, and the scope of investigation.Ultimately, leaders agreed to give the commission subpoena power, either with the agreement of the top Democrat and Republican on the commission, or by a vote of the majority of the panel.Members of Congress will not be allowed to serve on the commission. In fact, no member of the government will be allowed. Instead, the bill creating the commission lays out a number of potential qualifications for members of the panel, which—in a concession to the GOP—will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.Nancy Pelosi Wants 9/11-Style Inquiry Into Capitol RiotThe commission will have 10 members. The chair will be chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and the vice chair will be chosen by the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Those four leaders will additionally get to pick two people each to serve on the commission.“It is the sense of Congress that individuals appointed to the Commission should be prominent United States citizens, with national recognition and significant depth of experience in at least two of the following areas,” the bill said, listing government service, law enforcement, civil rights, the military, intelligence agencies, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, technology, and law as relevant areas.On the final sticking point between Republicans and Democrats—the scope of the inquiry—Democrats prevailed. Pelosi has been emphatic that the commission should focus squarely on Jan. 6 and the events leading up to that attack. McCarthy, however, wanted to broaden the investigation. He said it should include all sorts of acts of political violence, potentially muddying the inquiry with acts that were inspired by Democrats, instead of just the Republican-led Jan. 6 insurrection.In the end, Pelosi won.Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) already indicated earlier this week that he’d like to put the bill on the House floor creating the commission next week. And Senate action could come shortly after that.Once the bill is signed into law, the panel should come together quickly. Leaders will only have 10 days to appoint their members of the commission once the House and Senate pass the bill and President Joe Biden gives it his signature.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.