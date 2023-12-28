Two tractor trailers involved in Pa. Turnpike crash east of Donegal

Dec. 27—Emergency crews responded to a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving two tractor trailers Wednesday afternoon, Westmoreland 911 officials said.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. in westbound lanes of the turnpike at mile marker 91.2 just east of Donegal.

Additional information was not immediately available.

