Two traffic stops on the same subject result in multiple drug-related charges

Aug. 24—A Pulaski County man was arrested on numerous drug-related charges following a recent traffic stop — almost a month after another traffic stop prompted an investigation of the suspect.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Blake Crawford, 30, of Somerset, was taken into custody and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center after being stopped earlier this week.

In July, detective from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Division received information that Crawford was traveling to Lexington to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin to sell in Pulaski County, and began conducting surveillance on the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

On July 28, 2023, detectives conducted a traffic stop of Crawford's vehicle on North U.S. 27 when they observed Crawford committing multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff's office. Detective Trent Massey deployed his K-9, Leo, to conduct a walk-around of the vehicle. Upon its completion, detectives searched the vehicle and located approximately 30.8 grams of fentanyl, 98.51 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, and a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remained under investigation and investigators found themselves waiting for lab data before moving forward with the case, according to the sheriff's office. Then, on Monday, August 21, the sheriff's office encountered Crawford on the road again.

Detectives again received information Crawford was traveling to Lexington to purchase illegal narcotics to sell in Pulaski County and began conducting surveillance on Ky. 461 in the Shopville community. At approximately 8:14 P.M. on Monday, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley observed Crawford's vehicle traveling southbound on Ky. 461, and began following Crawford's vehicle, observing Crawford traveling at a rate of speed over the posted 55 MPH speed limit, according to the sheriff's office. Crawford's vehicle made a sudden turn onto Old Mount Vernon Road in an attempt to evade law enforcement, and Det. Kegley conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Det. Kegley spoke to Crawford and his passenger. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Det. Tan Hudson and Det. Trent Massey arrived on scene. Detective Massey deployed the K-9 to conduct a walk-around of the vehicle, and upon completing it, detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine and syringes, according to the sheriff's office.

Crawford was arrested on the scene and charged with the following:

1. Speeding 5 MPH over limit

2. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)

3. Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess

Det. Lt. Kegley requested and received a warrant of arrest on the initial July 28 stop. Crawford was additionally charged with the following on August 22:

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Fentanyl)

2. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)

3. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (less 4 grams of Cocaine)

4. Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 ounces) First Offense

5. Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess

Crawford was transported and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by Det. Lt. Daryl Kegley of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, which was assisted by Deputy Noah Wesley and Deputy Seth Gover.

Sheriff Bobby Jones asks the if the public has any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the sheriff's office's tip line at 606-679-8477. Anyone calling can remain anonymous, and can also leave a tip online at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.