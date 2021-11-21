Two trials expose America's divide on race and justice

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after shooting three men, killing two of them, at a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Attorney Paul Batista joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss more.

