Two tropical disturbances, one far off Florida’s coast, won’t be forming anytime soon

Tropical Storm Tammy is still kicking in the far Atlantic but forecasters say it will fizz out sometime next week. However, that’s not the only tropical activity out there.

Two tropical disturbances are also being watched by the National Hurricane Center. Neither has high chances of forming anytime soon.

Here’s what the latest forecast said:

Where’s tropical disturbance AL96?

A small area of low pressure formed about 120 miles northeast of the coast of the Dominican Republic. It is causing showers and thunderstorms, the hurricane center’s 2 p.m. advisory said.

The system could develop in the next couple of days while it moves northwest, east of the Bahamas.

Formation chances through the next two to seven days are at 20%.

Where’s the second tropical disturbance?

Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather over the southwestern Caribbean Sea as well, according to the 2 p.m. advisory.

It is unlikely to develop further as it drifts north or north-northwest over the central Caribbean Sea.

Chances of Formation through the next 48 hours are at zero percent. Chances through the next seven days are at 10%.

Where’s Tropical Storm Tammy?

Location: At the 5 p.m. Saturday advisory, Tammy was 455 miles east of Bermuda. Tropical storm force winds are blowing up to 115 miles from the center.

Strength: Tropical Storm Tammy’s maximum sustained winds sat at 45 mph.

“Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Tammy is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low early next week,” the hurricane center said.

Movement: Tammy is moving east at 15 mph.

“The tropical storm is expected to gradually turn southward and eventually southwestward as a remnant low early next week,” the hurricane center said.

Watches or Warnings: None.

Hazards: None.

Next advisory: An advisory will be issued at 11 p.m. Saturday.