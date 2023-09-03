Tropical wave expected to soon strengthen into a depression. What Florida should know

The Atlantic Ocean weather isn’t taking Labor Day Weekend off with the development of two disturbances, one of which has a 90% chance of becoming a depression, a tropical storm and a tropical depression.

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center had to say in its latest advisories.

What’s the forecast for the tropical wave in the central Atlantic?

This tropical wave is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

“This system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days.” the hurricane center said in its 8 p.m. advisory. “Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.”

It is too soon to say whether this system will have any impact on Florida.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 70%.

Formation chance through seven days: 90%.

Katia’s no longer a tropical storm

As Katia’s maximum sustained winds dropped to 35 degrees, it’s no longer a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Katia is about 1,020 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 7 mph.

There are no warnings or watches in effect for Katia.

“Weakening is forecast, and Katia is expected to become a remnant low later (Monday), and dissipate in a few days,” the 5 a.m. advisory said.

The projected path of Tropical Depression Katia as of 4 a.m., Sept. 4.

Is that Tropical Storm Gert back again?

While everyone was watching former hurricanes Idalia and Franklin, Gert’s remnants reformed into a disturbance, then regained tropical storm status.

Gert’s bringing 50 mph maximum sustained winds and, as of 4 a.m. Monday, was about 860 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. It was hustling north at 24 mph. Tropical storm winds were blow up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in connection to Gert.

Little change in strength is forecast before Gert dissipates later (Monday),” the hurricane center said in its 4 a.m. advisory.

The projected path of Tropical Storm Gert as of 4 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4.

What’s expected to happen with the disturbance over western Africa?

The hurricane center said in its 8 a.m. Monday advisory that a tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to move offshore in a couple of days.

“Environmental conditions should support some slow development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic around the latter part of the week while the wave moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph,” the hurricane center said.

Formation chance through 48 hours: near zero percent.

Formation chance through seven days: 40%.