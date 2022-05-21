Two Turlock men arrested following investigation into child sexual abuse material

Two men were arrested Thursday after police received tips about child sexual abuse material at separate and unrelated locations in Turlock.

The tips came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and were investigated by the Turlock Police Department’s High Tech Crimes Detectives, according to a press release.

On Thursday officers served search warrants at homes in the 1300 block of East Avenue and the 800 block of South Minaret Avenue.

At the East Avenue location detectives searched the home of 30-year-old John Alviso Jr. and found illegal firearms and narcotics. Multiple electronic devices were also located and taken as evidence for forensic analysis, according to the release. A child was also located at the home and is now in the care of a family member.

Alviso was booked on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and manufacturing an undetectable firearm, also known as a ghost gun.

Depending on the results of the forensic analysis of Alviso’s electronic devices, he could face additional charges, according to the release.

No local victims have been identified as part of the investigation into Alviso but one local victim was identified as part of the investigation into Alfredo Villasenor-Santana Jr.

Around 11:30 a.m. police searched Villasenor-Santana house on South Minaret and electronic devices inside the home, which led to the discovery of child sexual abuse material.

Villasenor-Santana Jr., 32, was booked on suspicion of production and possession of child sexual abuse material, disorderly conduct with a camcorder, sending obscene matter depicting a minor and an unrelated felony domestic violence warrant out of Fresno County.

The victim identified in the case is safe with family members, according to Turlock Police.

“We work hard and continue to find new ways to locate and identify these criminals,” Detective Tim Redd said in the press release. “Our efforts are to keep these children safe and stop child exploitation in our local community and other communities throughout the nation.”

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding these on-going investigations to call Detective Tim Redd at (209) 664-7325. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.