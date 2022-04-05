Two Tuscaloosa women face over 10 charges each after separate drug busts, bonds set

Two women face felony drug charges after separate arrests Monday morning in Tuscaloosa.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force said agents seized large quantities of illegal drugs after executing search warrants at two residences, one on 36th Avenue and the other on 26th Street.

Agents arrested 41-year-old Celeste Akia McIntyre after searching her home in the 400 block of 36th Avenue. According to a news release, agents said they found 9 ounces of methamphetamine, 25 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy or Molly, and 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Agents say consumption of fentanyl could be deadly and the drug in powder form can be mixed into substances like methamphetamine and heroin or pressed into counterfeit prescription pills.

“Like everywhere else in the country, we’ve seen an increase of overdoses from fentanyl trafficking and use during the last few years,” said Capt. Brad Jones, commander of the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force. “Many of the overdoses have happened to people who were unaware they had used something laced with fentanyl.

“People should be aware that just a small amount can be deadly – it’s 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin,” Jones said.

Mclntyre faces a total of 10 charges, which include trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.

She was jailed and her bond was set at $3,080,000.

In the other arrest, 43-year-old Victoria Lashun Yelder was charged after agents executed a search warrant at her home in the 400 block of 26th street.

Agents said they recovered 1 pound of marijuana, 3 pounds of edibles suspected to contain THC, 3 grams of cocaine, 275 MDMA pills, 50 Xanax pills, 40 oxycodone pills and 25 morphine pills. Agents said they also seized $700 in cash and digital scales during the search.

Yelder faces 11 total charges, which include possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and five counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.

Yelder was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held with bond set at $167,500.

