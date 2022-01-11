Two U.S. banks cut overdraft fees
Bank of America is reducing its $35 overdraft fee to $10 and Capital One is offering free overdraft protection as U.S. banks come under pressure from federal regulators to cut those fees.
TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's major banks plan to pursue their quest for growth south of the border, their top executives said on Monday, after Bank of Montreal's $16.3 billion Bank of the West buy last month. With billions of dollars of excess capital and share prices close to record highs, Canadian banks are seeking to expand in the United States, whose more fragmented market offers more opportunity to grow than at home where Canada's Big Six already have a near-90% market share. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender by market value, is interested in buying wealth distribution businesses in the U.S. and Europe and commercial banking businesses in the U.S., its chief executive Dave McKay told the RBC Capital Markets CEO conference.
Analysts expect big U.S. banks to show an uptick in fourth quarter core revenues thanks to new lending and firming Treasury yields even while headline earnings will be mixed on differences in how each institution accounted for pandemic loan losses. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc are expected to post roughly 20% and 30% declines, respectively, in profits compared with the year-earlier quarter, while Bank of America Corp's profits will be up 20% when it reports on Jan. 19, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv as of Friday. Other complicating factors are restructuring costs and asset sales at Citigroup and Wells Fargo.
Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It's the latest move by the nation's biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users. While checks are no longer widely used, NSF fees can come from automated payments like utility bills.
Regulators and politicians have been pressuring banks on the fees. Other firms such as JPMorgan and Ally Financial have already announced changes.
Analysts on average expect the bank to generate $1.09 in earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of about $18.7 billion. For the full year, analysts on average expect $4.67 EPS on total revenue of $76.2 billion. Wells Fargo, one of the largest commercial lenders in the country, has been ravaged for nearly two years by low interest rates and weak loan demand.