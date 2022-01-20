Two U.K. men arrested for questioning over Texas synagogue standoff

Counterterrorism police in the United Kingdom said Thursday they arrested two men in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an investigation into the synagogue standoff in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend.

Why it matters: So far, at least four people have been arrested and detained for questioning in the U.K. over the standoff, the suspected gunman of which was identified as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen.

Police didn't disclose information about the two people detained on Thursday. They are being held for questioning and haven't been charged.

Two teenagers arrested on Sunday were later released, per AP.

Akram took four people hostage, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who leads the congregation, for around 11 hours during Shabbat services.

