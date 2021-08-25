Two U.S. lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) descends down the House entrance stairs following the Friends of Ireland reception on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, prompting a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans.

Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both of whom served in the Iraq war before running for Congress, said in a statement they went to Kabul to gather information as part of Congress’ oversight role.

"America has a moral obligation to our citizens and loyal allies, and we must make sure that obligation is being kept," they said in a statement released after they left Kabul, having seen conditions at the airport.

As their visit was made public, Pelosi sent a letter to House members that did not mention Moulton or Meijer but cautioned that the Pentagon and State Department had asked lawmakers not to travel to Afghanistan "during this time of danger."

Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters a large number of House members wanted to go to Afghanistan, but she said in the letter such travel would be unwise.

“Member travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating America and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan,” she said.

Moulton and Meijer said they left Kabul on a plane with empty seats and they sat in crew-only seats "to ensure that nobody who needed a seat would lose one because of our presence."

The lawmakers said before the visit they wanted President Joe Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation to conclude and U.S. troops to leave the country.

“After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11,” they said.

Biden has come under fire for not starting the evacuation sooner and for the chaotic scenes at Kabul's airport, where Americans and vulnerable Afghans are being airlifted out of the country after the Taliban takeover.

The president said on Tuesday that U.S. forces had now helped evacuate 70,700 people since Aug. 14. He added the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 but that reaching that goal was dependent on continued cooperation from the Taliban.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Patricia Zengerle and Eric Beech; Editing by Heather Timmons, Peter Cooney and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Congress members fly to Kabul amid chaotic evacuation

    Two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. “As Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch,'” the two said in their statement.

  • Exclusive: More than 3,300 U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

    U.S. officials have been vague about the exact number of Americans who’ve been evacuated from Afghanistan so far, and how many more remain in the country.

  • US increases Kabul evacuations as threats persist

    The U.S. military had its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Taliban-held Afghanistan, flying more than 10,000 people to safety in 24 hours, but deadly violence is still blocking many desperate evacuees from getting to Kabul's airport. (Aug. 23)

  • Chinese tutoring firms adapt to core subject ban with hands-on courses

    Chinese tutoring firms are having to learn new ways of making money after a ban on teaching core subjects left them promoting classes such as drama and even parental training in a scramble to replace at least a fraction of a once-lucrative business. Firms including New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and U.S.-listed Gaotu Techedu Inc have added a miscellany of courses and even new businesses after the government last month prohibited for-profit tutoring in any school subject and offering classes on weekends or holidays. The ban is aimed at easing pressure on six- to 15-year-olds in compulsory education as well as reducing the cost burden on parents.

  • Taliban take over some U.N. premises, curb movement -U.N. report

    Taliban fighters have taken over some U.N. compounds in Afghanistan, searching and ransacking offices and in one case demanding the guards provide meals for a commander and his men, according to an internal U.N. report seen by Reuters. "We have also been advised by the Taliban to remain in our compound 'for our safety' which equates to 'ask permission before thinking about leaving'," the Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) wrote in the Aug. 21 risk assessment report. It said the Taliban https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-says-no-evacuation-extension-g7-meets-afghan-crisis-2021-08-24 has been inconsistent in dealing with United Nations staff and that some Afghan personnel had been prevented from entering some U.N. premises.

  • Two members of Congress fly to Kabul amid evacuation, stunning State department and military officials

    Officials said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in on a charter craft and were at the Kabul airport for several hours.

  • Social Security: Understanding the Basics

    It's hard to imagine that any government program touches the lives of more Americans than Social Security. The bedrock of retirement for most of the country, Social Security paid monthly benefits to...

  • Afghan star Aryana Sayeed recounts harrowing escape from Kabul

    An Afghan singer who has used her international fame to amplify calls for women's rights wore an all-enveloping veil to escape her homeland as the Taliban took Kabul. Aryana Sayeed has divided her time between Turkey, Britain and Afghanistan and had been in Kabul in recent months to start a clothing business. When the Taliban last held power from 1996 to 2001, they brutally enforced an interpretation of Sunni Islam that banned women from work and school.

  • Lauren Cohan calls Negan's mention of Glenn on The Walking Dead 'disgusting'

    "She's doing everything in her power to not give in to the impulse to kill him when he says that."

  • NFL free agency: Luke Willson expected to sign with Seahawks again

    According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, free agent tight end Luke Willson is expected to sign with his former team.

  • Afghan refugees in Indonesia call for expedited resettlement

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Afghan refugees protested in Indonesia on Tuesday against a prolonged resettlement process, saying they needed to be offered new homes now that repatriation was out of the question with the return of the Taliban. Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, most of them from the Hazara ethnic minority, who have long been persecuted by the Taliban, have lived in Indonesia for years as they await resettlement in third countries such as Canada or Australia. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the capital, Jakarta, despite coronavirus restrictions prohibiting demonstrations, to demand that their cases be expedited.

  • Police probe launched after ‘seven poisoned at German university’

    Milk cartons and water containers appear to have been contaminated with liquid that had powerful smell, police say

  • Seahawks trading conditional seventh-round pick to Texans for CB John Reid

    According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle is trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for cornerback John Reid.

  • Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes dies suddenly at age 31

    Jimmy Hayes, a player who suited up for four NHL organizations during his career, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning at the age of 31.

  • Russian army patrol rebel enclave in Syria to avert offensive, sources say

    Russian forces moved into an opposition enclave in the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday to try to avert an army assault on a stronghold that has defied state authority since it was retaken three years ago, witnesses, residents, and army sources said. Their entry brought a halt to shelling by pro-Iranian army units who have encircled the enclave, where protests first erupted in 2011, and had attempted to storm the area on Monday in the latest drive to force former rebels to surrender. The Syrian army, aided by Russian air power and Iranian militias, in 2018 retook control of the province of which Deraa is the capital and which borders Jordan and Israel's Golan Heights.

  • 32-year-old slips off dock and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

    The Warrensburg, Missouri, man drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after slipping on a dock, officials said.

  • Letters to the editor: Airstrip, masks, health board, trees along Highway 55, health care workers

    Letters to the editor on airstrip in the Sawtooths, wearing a mask, Central District Health board, appreciating health care workers and the dying trees along Highway 55.

  • Afghan refugees describe feelings of relief and sorrow after arriving in the US: 'If I think of Kabul, I'll start crying'

    Until Afghanistan "gets its independence, I will be here," a 16-year-old Afghan boy, who recently arrived in the US, told Insider.

  • Slaying of newlywed women at campsite investigated

    Residents of a Utah tourist town near the campsite where a newlywed couple was recently gunned down say they’re puzzled and concerned as the police investigation unfolds. Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead last week at a campsite near Moab, a desert town where they were living that draws visitors from around the world to its sweeping red-rock vistas. “We do think it was an outside party,” Grand County Sheriff Steven White said.

  • Former election opponent of Mexico's president flees country

    Former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, who was one of several unsuccessful aspirants for Mexico’s top office in the 2018 elections, has fled the country, claiming that charges against him are politically motivated. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied Monday that the government is persecuting Anaya. The president said the charges stem from accusations by a former official that legislators like Anaya were paid off to vote for the country's energy overhaul in 2013 and 2014..