Two Ukrainian women die in Israel

Two Ukrainian citizens died in Israel. Measures are being taken to organise the repatriation of the bodies of the dead, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Quote: "The Embassy of Ukraine received confirmation from the Israeli police regarding the death of two Ukrainian citizens.

Measures are being taken to organise the repatriation of their bodies.

There is currently no information on the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the wounded or missing."

Update: Nikolenko clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed information about two Ukrainian citizens killed in Israel. Both women had been living in Israel for some time.

Consuls are keeping in touch with the relatives of the killed women.

Background:

On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants; fires surged through Israeli cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out in support of Israel following the attack by Hamas terrorists.

