Two Ukrainians among injured in major road accident in Türkiye

Two Ukrainians are among the victims of a large-scale traffic accident near Istanbul. Fortunately, there is no threat to their lives.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "Two Ukrainian women were injured as a result of an accident in the Turkish province of Sakarya. There is no threat to their lives. The victims received the necessary medical care."

Details: Nikolenko noted that the victims receive consular assistance from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul.

The consulate general is also working with the Provincial Security Department and the gendarmerie command to clarify the accident's circumstances.

Background:

At dawn on 28 December, a large-scale accident involving seven vehicles, including several buses, occurred in the province of Sakarya on the way to Istanbul. Ten people were killed and almost 60 injured.

Last week, one person died in a Ukrainian minibus accident in Poland.

Earlier, a Vienna-Kyiv bus with 53 passengers overturned in Slovakia.

