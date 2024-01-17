Two Ukrainians caught smuggling almost half million dollars sentenced to 9 years in Moldovan prison

Ukrainian smugglers will spend 9 years in prison in Moldova

Two citizens of Ukraine who tried to smuggle more than 440,000 euros ($480,000 USD) into Moldova in April 2023 were sentenced to nine years in prison, NewsMaker reported.

The two Ukrainians were detained on April 13 when arriving in Cimișlia. Moldovan law enforcement officers found more than 440,000 euros ($480,000 USD) in their car, which the men tried to smuggle.

This is one of the largest money smuggling parties in Moldova in 2023, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Law enforcement officers also confiscated two cars used in transporting money at the request of the prosecutors.

The defendants were sent to prison directly from the courtroom. They had previously been held in pre-trial custody.

The verdict can still be appealed.

