Two under arrest charged with taking drugs into jail

Jan. 2—A man and woman arrested after allegedly being found in possession of narcotics got an added charge at the Cumberland County Justice Center when accused of carrying drugs into the county jail.

The incident occurred last month when Crossville Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche that was reportedly the subject of a joyriding report.

Stanton Reagan, 38, Camille Lane, and Jennifer Hall, 40, Fred Tollett Rd., are both charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of meth, possession of cocaine and possession of Oxycodone. In addition, Reagan is charged with possession of heroin.

Lt. Dustin Lester wrote in his report he spotted the vehicle exiting the Exxon gas station parking lot off Hwy. 127 N. and he and Ptl. Shade Foster conducted a traffic stop.

The owner of the SUV gave officers permission to search the vehicle during which the narcotics were found and the two placed under arrest.

When delivered to the jail, corrections officers searched the pair separately and recovered Oxycodone, allegedly from Hall, and a dollar bill allegedly bearing traces of heroin, from Reagan.

The two will make appearances in General Sessions Court.

