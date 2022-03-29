Two under arrest in gang-related shooting that wounded wrong person, Middletown police say

Two men have now been arrested in what police said was a gang-related shooting in Middletown that wounded a driver instead of the intended target — her passenger.

Damajh Privott, 22, of Middletown and Marion Nesmith-Ortiz, 18, of Meriden face assault and gun charges after the shooting last year, which injured a 23-year-old woman.

According to police, the shooting happened Nov. 3 on Washington Street, near its intersection with Melilli Plaza. The woman was behind the wheel when a dark sedan pulled up alongside her vehicle. A front-seat passenger of the other car reached out the window and fired into her car, hitting her in the leg and back. She survived.

Police said they learned that her boyfriend who was in the front passenger seat, Zahrod Jackson, was the intended target. He was arrested in January on weapons charges because he had a gun with him the day of the shooting, according to police.

Privott and Nesmith-Ortiz became suspects during what police described as an extensive investigation involving Middletown and Meriden detectives.

Privott, 22, of Middletown, was arrested March 17 and charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, commission of a Class A, B or C felony with a firearm and possession of a weapon in motor vehicle. He was in custody on $1.1 million bail at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield Tuesday, prison records show.

Nesmith-Ortiz, 18, of Meriden was arrested March 25 and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, commission of an A, B or C felony with a firearm, weapon in a vehicle and aiding in the commission of first-degree assault, police said.

He was in custody on $975,000 bail at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, correction records show.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.