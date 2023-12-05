Two university students killed in southern Illinois head-on collision

Two students at Southern Illinois University were killed Monday in a head-on collision in Carbondale.

Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, 19, of Park Ridge, and Francis M. Martinez, 18, of Des Plaines, Illinois, were identified as the two men who died in the two-vehicle crash, according to the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, according to a release from the Carbondale Police Department. Gustaveson and Martinez lived on campus, the release states.

The occupant of the second vehicle was seriously injured and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. His identity was not released.

Officers were sent to the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue in Carbondale at 7:45 a.m. to investigate an accident, reportedly involving a school bus.

“The investigation revealed that the school bus was not impacted during the crash and no one on the bus was injured,” the release states. “However, two trucks did collide in a head on crash that occurred near the bus.’’

City police appealed to the public for help investigating the accident, asking anyone with information to call police at (618) 549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677), or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

“The City of Carbondale is extremely sorry for the loss of these young men, and extends our deepest sympathy to their families and loved ones,” the release states.





