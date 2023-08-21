Two US service members arrested in stabbing death after ‘altercation’ at German fair

Two U.S. service members were arrested in Germany after they were connected to the stabbing death of a 28-year-old man at a street fair over the weekend, according to local and Air Force officials.

The man was stabbed to death at the Säubrenner fair in the western German town of Wittlich following an “altercation” Saturday night, police from the nearby city of Trier said in a statement.

Witnesses told authorities that four people were observed near the scene of the crime, including a 25-year-old and 26-year-old found to be U.S. military personnel who visited the fair with friends, the statement notes.

The two male suspects — whose names and ranks have not been released — were arrested and handed over to the U.S. authorities who will take over the investigation “in accordance with the NATO troop statute,” according to local officials.

The victim has also not been identified, but NBC News reported that the man was a German national. NBC also reported that the two service members are stationed at the Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base, near Wittlich.

The Air Force also confirmed that the two men were questioned and “transferred into the custody of the 52nd Security Forces Squadron.”

“This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community,” Col. Kevin Crofton, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem, said in the statement. “We thank the local Polizei and the Wittlich town leadership for their partnership and patience as the investigation runs its course.”

The service added that both men will remain in U.S. custody for the duration of the investigation.

The town of Wittlich, meanwhile, released its own statement in which the mayor, Joachim Rodenkirch, said he was “horrified and terribly sad that a young man died in such a brutal way at the Säubrenner fair, where many people come together to celebrate peacefully.”

The U.S. has more than 35,000 military personnel based in Germany, a long-time economic and military ally of Washington.

