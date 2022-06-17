Two US military vets who felt compelled to fight Russia, are now missing in Ukraine
The families of two Alabama men are holding out hope that Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alex Drueke are safe after going missing in Ukraine.
Tell us how you really feel, Chuck.
John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.
Stephen Curry's first extension with the Warriors became a steal when he became an MVP and allowed them to build a super-team.
A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s
Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.
Things are not always what they seem, and despite Queen Elizabeth II’s peacemaking gesture to invite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to the U.K. for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, there are still reportedly plenty of hurt feelings going around the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Queen at […]
Singer Camila Cabello shows off her strong core and sculpted booty in a tiny, blue string bikini on a Miami beach. She was also spotted with a new guy in LA.
Orlando Bloom said his and Katy Perry's Daughter, Daisy Dove, looks just like Katy and has blue eyes.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was one of several trios of young dancers who performed to "Vegas" by Doja Cat, from the Elvis soundtrack, at Millennium Dance Complex
A TikToker explained why she was forced to spend two weeks on vacation with her ex-boyfriend.
"They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.
Former President Trump said on Friday that he would look “very, very seriously” at pardoning those charged in connection with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, if he ran for and became president again. Speaking during a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tenn., Trump said the defendants charged in the Capitol riot were…
Celebrities, such as Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler and Cardi B, among others, have joined OnlyFans to take control of their image and interact with fans.
Ayesha Curry had the perfect mic-drop response to end the Finals feud with Boston fans.
"This guy is directing people inside the White House to break the law," Scarborough said
It all started in my group chat, as most questions involving semen do. "You guys, what does sperm come out as after being swallowed?"
Prince William and Kate Middleton clearly know how to please fans, because the royal couple just made a surprise...
ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 13:59 The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a video where one volley by 6 CAESARs [self-propelled howitzers] fired on an area where Russian forces had concentrated more than 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.
The Duchess of Cambridge emulated Diana, Princess of Wales, as she attended Royal Ascot wearing a polka dot dress and earrings which once belonged to her mother-in-law.
Dancer and actress Julianne Hough shakes her butt and flaunts her abs while dancing backstage at her Broadway show 'POTUS.' Julianne gets in morning workouts.