Two Utah state prisons placed on lockdown after brawl involving 15 inmates; multiple injured

Two state prisons in Utah were placed on lockdown Monday night following a large brawl at the Central Utah Correctional Facility located in Gunnison.

The Utah Department of Corrections said the fight involved 15 inmates, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

Five of the inmates involved were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

UTAH MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING GIRLFRIEND IN THE LEG FOR ATTENDING PARTY WITHOUT HIM

Both Utah state prisons were placed on lockdown Monday night following a brawl at the Central Utah Correctional Facility that left five inmates injured.

The brawl between inmates appeared to be gang-related, according to the state Department of Corrections, and weapons were also allegedly used. The type of weapons involved in the brawl were not identified.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

PROSECUTORS DECLINE TO CHARGE UTAH OFFICER WHO SHOT 13-YEAR-OLD AUTISTIC BOY HAVING A BREAKDOWN, NEEDED HELP

The Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison and the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City were placed on lockdown following the fight involving 15 inmates.

The Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City was the second prison placed on lockdown in response to the fight. During a lockdown, the state DOC said inmates are restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories.

The incident remains under investigation.