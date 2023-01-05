Two UWM students robbed at gunpoint outside Cambridge Commons Residence Hall, university police say

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Cambridge Commons residence hall dorm on 2323 N. Cambridge Ave. in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery of two students outside a residence hall that is disconnected from campus on the city's east side.

Police say the incident took place at 6:41 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall, 2323 N. Cambridge Ave., about a mile and a half from UWM's campus.

According to a news release from the university, two students were approached by a suspect while standing on the sidewalk in front of the hall. The suspect pointed a gun and demanded property.

The suspect obtained property and entered into the passenger seat of a white Kia SUV, police said. The students were not injured.

Police are seeking the suspect, a male, and the driver, a female. The vehicle is described as a 2021 white Kia Sportage with four doors.

2021 Kia Sportage

Anyone with information is asked to contact university police at 414-229-4627.

