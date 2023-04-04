Two Valdosta inmates indicted on murder charges

Apr. 4—VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta State Prison inmates have been indicted on murder charges in the death of another inmate by the Lowndes County Grand Jury.

Antonio Travon Butler and Michael Nicholas Copeland were indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, according to court records.

Inmate Orvonta Tillman is believed to have died June 16, 2020, at Valdosta State Prison as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections statement.

At the time, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said Tillman died of stab wounds.

