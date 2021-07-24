Two Valdosta residents sentenced on child porn charges

Jul. 24—MACON — Two Valdosta residents have been sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography.

Robert Abacan, 44, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve a total of 50 years in prison (30 years for count one and 20 years for count two, to run consecutively) to be followed by 25 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. Co-defendant Frances Abacan, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison to be followed by 25 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography. They will have to register as sex offenders under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act upon release from federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The Abacans' actions were monstrous, but today justice has been served," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "This 50-year sentence guarantees that Robert Abacan will never again be able to harm children. I am thankful to our local and federal law enforcement partners for helping us hold the Abacans accountable for their despicable crimes against children."

"The FBI is extremely grateful to our law enforcement partners for bringing this case to our attention so that we could hold this couple accountable to the greatest extent of the law," Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "The children involved in this horrendous abuse will be scarred for life, but hopefully, because of this sentence, the Abacans won't be able to hurt any more children."

"This is one of the worst cases of child pornography and exploitation I have encountered during my decades in law enforcement," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. "Putting these people behind bars wouldn't have happened without the close cooperation of the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI and all of the federal agencies that worked to bring the Abacans to justice."

In 2018, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office received information that ultimately revealed that Abacan had sexually molested three minor victims. Some of this sexual abuse was recorded on video, and a copy was transported from the state of California to Valdosta.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The FBI and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katelyn Semales and Alex Kalim prosecuted the case for the government, with assistance from Victim Assistance Specialist Marsha Vera.