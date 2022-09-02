Two valley residents arrested in Pullman on drug, stolen vehicle charges

Sep. 2—Two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents were arrested Thursday in Pullman on narcotics charges after being caught with a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen.

The case started when a 78-year-old woman reported a burglary at her home in Rosalia around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and she said her 2004 Cadillac was stolen, said Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the Pullman Police Department.

Pullman Police Officer Ryan McNannay located the stolen Cadillac in the Pullman Walmart parking lot around 6:50 a.m., where 20-year-old Brady Trott, of Clarkston, was occupying the vehicle, Breshears said. Additional Pullman officers responded to the scene and arrested Trott for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Police were able to identify a female passenger who allegedly arrived at Walmart in the stolen vehicle, with assistance from Walmart staff using the store's surveillance system. Meaghan Slaney, 31, of Lewiston, was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants out of Asotin County, Breshears said. Officers allegedly found heroin and over 200 fentanyl pills in Slaney's bag. She was arrested on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Breshears added

The Cadillac was returned to the Rosalia woman Thursday morning, said Breshears, who added that the department was happy to make sure the car was returned.