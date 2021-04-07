Two Vancouver residents robbed at gunpoint in Cascade Park West

Apr. 6—Two Vancouver residents who had just returned home Monday night were robbed at gunpoint by three possibly juvenile suspects.

Officers were dispatched at 11:02 p.m. to the 1200 block of Southeast 132nd Avenue in the Cascade Park West area.

Three males pulled up to the victims' home in a blue Subaru and robbed them of a phone and wallet, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

The victims were not injured, she said.

The suspects were driving a Subaru that had been carjacked March 28 in Portland, according to the police department.

Investigators are looking into the robbery.

