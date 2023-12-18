Two vehicle collision results in injury, road closure in Spokane Valley

Dec. 17—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol determined one driver, 46-year-old Oleg Dyfort, to be driving under the influence and charged him with vehicular assault. In the other vehicle, 65-year-old Connie Russell was injured and transported to the hospital, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

Just after noon on Sunday, Dyfort was traveling north on state Route 27 when he crossed the centerline and hit Russell's vehicle head on. Both vehicles were totaled in the incident.

The collision prompted an over three hour road closure at the intersection of North Pines Road and East Buckeye Avenue in Spokane Valley.

