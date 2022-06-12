Two-vehicle crash on I-75 Saturday night claims 20-year-old man's life, woman injured

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old Florida man and left a 40-year-old Punta Gorda woman with critical injuries Saturday.

The Patrol said the man was driving a pickup south on Interstate 75 on the inside lane north of Daniels Parkway shortly after 10 p.m.

The second vehicle, a sedan driven by the woman, was northbound on I-75 in the outside lane, north of Daniels Parkway.

A Patrol report said the pickup drove onto the grass median, struck the cable barrier and entered the northbound I-75 travel lanes. The front of the pickup then collided with the front of the sedan.

The crash caused the pickup to overturn onto its right side on the northbound outside lane of I-75 and the sedan to stop on the northbound interstate's grass shoulder.

The man, from Palm Beach Gardens, died at the scene. The woman was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

The death is at least the 54th fatality on Lee County roads in 2022 according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Head-on crash on I-75 Saturday killed one person, injured another