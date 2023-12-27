Two-vehicle crash in Alabama kills a 64-year-old woman, state highway patrol reported

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

Annie J. Long, 64, was fatally injured when the 2009 Honda Accord she was driving was struck by the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Colton L. Mitchell, 30, of Seale.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:58 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, ALEA said.

Long was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 208 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Phenix City, in Russell County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

