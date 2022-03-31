Two-vehicle crash in Forward Township sends 2 people to hospital

Allegheny County Police Department responded to Forward Township for a two-vehicle car accident.

Police said that at approximately 4:07 p.m., County 911 were notified of a crash on Hayden Boulevard at Tunnel Hollow Road.

First responders found the accident with one adult man and one adult woman injured.

Police said both were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

