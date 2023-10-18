Two-vehicle crash hospitalizes both drivers

Oct. 17—CHEBOYGAN — A tractor-trailer and a car collided, sending both drivers to the hospital, the Cheboygan Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded to the call at Levering and Heilman roads in Munro Township on Monday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m., Sheriff Tim Cook said.

An initial investigation showed a 72-year-old Cheboygan woman was driving her Buick Envision west on Levering Road when she tried to make a left turn onto Heilman Road.

She turned in front of an asphalt truck driven by a 52-year-old Cheboygan man, who had been traveling east on Levering Road.

Cook said the crash forced both vehicles off the road, several hundred feet from the intersection.

The woman was rescued from her car by the Inverness Fire Department, and she and the other driver were taken by ambulance to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and the woman sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries from the crash, Cook said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.