Two-vehicle crash near Chillicothe kills one, injures another

One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 29, north of Chillicothe on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police said at approximately 7:20 a.m., they were called to Illinois 29 at Hardscrabble Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Troopers found the drivers of both vehicles injured at the scene. Emergency medical services transported the two of them to area hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The accident forced sections of Route 29 in both directions to close for almost four hours, only reopening at 11:15 a.m. after the scene had been cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ISP.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Person dies after vehicle crash near Chillicothe on Illinois Route 29