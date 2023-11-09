Two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning leaves one driver with serious injuries

Nov. 8—A Peru woman was flown to a medical facility with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision east of Logansport Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder.

At 10:33 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch responded to multiple calls regarding a crash at County Road 600 East and U.S. 24. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office and units from the Walton Fire Department, New Waverly Fire Department, Cass County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Management responded to the scene.

Initial scene assessment found a passenger car and a SUV came to a rest northwest of the intersection after colliding in the westbound lanes of U.S. 24. During preliminary investigation, Deputy Ryan Preston found 17-year-old Cameron Couch of Lucerne was driving a 2011 Dodge SUV northbound on County Road 600 East. He was crossing US 24 and failed to yield to a westbound 2007 Chevrolet passenger car being driven by 33-year-old Molly Emry of Peru.

The press release says Emry was transported via medical helicopter to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries. Couch refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, the release says, and both vehicles were towed from the scene with substantial damage. The roadway was partially closed for approximately one hour for crash investigation and clean up, according to the release.

The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the office at 574-753-7800.