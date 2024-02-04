Two vehicles crash into OKC home overnight, one person injured

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two vehicles crashed into each other, landing them in a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City late Saturday night, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a home at SW 25th and Douglas around 11:20 p.m. to find the vehicles in a home.

The preliminary investigation showed that a truck and a car crashed into each other first and then landed the two in the home.

Officials said that one person was injured and rushed to OU Medical Center, it is unknown how serious the injuries were.

The cause, officials said is still under investigation.

