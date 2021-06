Jun. 8—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred over the weekend in East Linda, according to department spokesperson Leslie Williams.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, YCSO received a report of shots fired in the roadway in the 1500 block of Pond View, Linda. Two vehicles were struck by bullets but no one was hurt, according to Williams.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.