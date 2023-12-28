Two Vermont residents arrested after police stop them in stolen U-Haul in Rocky Hill

Two people were arrested in Rocky Hill Thursday after officers spotted them driving on Silas Deane Highway in a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen out of Vermont, police said.

Officers spotted the U-Haul truck on Silas Deane Highway at 8:46 a.m. Thursday and learned that it had been reported stolen from Vermont. Rocky Hill officers confirmed the theft with police in Vermont and pulled the truck over near an apartment complex, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Driver Victor Orfin from Burlington, Vermont, and passenger Miranda Mumley from Colchester, Vermont were both arrested. Investigators learned that the truck had been stolen Wednesday from South Burlington, Vermont, police said.

Inside the truck near the driver’s seat, police said they reportedly found a large hunting knife and an Airsoft firearm replica.

Investigators also reportedly found several items associated with multiple victims of vehicle thefts. The stolen property was returned to victims from several surrounding towns, according to Rocky Hill police.

Orfin was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny. Mumley was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny, police said.

Mumley was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, while Orfin was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to police.

The pair were scheduled to be arraigned in court in New Britain on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Rocky Hill Officer Jessica Ostroski at 860-258-2054.