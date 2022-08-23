Two victims killed in Atlanta shooting identified after female suspect arrested at airport

Officials in Atlanta, Georgia, have named two people killed in a shooting in Midtown while one other victim remains hospitalised, according to local news outlets.

Michael Shinners, 60 and Wesley Freeman, 41, were identified on Monday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as the two victims killed in the shooting earlier that day, according to 11Alive and others.

Shinners was one of two people shot at an apartment on 1280 West Peachtree Street, whilst Freeman was shot at a different building less than a mile away, on 1100 Peachtree Street, Atlanta police said.

The first shooting took place in the management office at the building run by Beacon Management, where Shinners and the third victim, Mike Horne, were employees, according to CBS4 . Police have not confirmed their identities.

“It appears the woman shot and killed the building manager,” a resident David Lowery wrote in a Facebook post. “Also the building engineer was shot. We’ve known both of these people for years.”

Reports also suggest that the suspect, who was arrested at Atlanta’s international airport shortly afterwards, was a resident of the building where Shinners and Mr Horne, who remains hospitalised, were shot.

Freeman was meanwhile believed to be her former employer, who she disparaged in a series of social media posts in the run-up to the shootings.

Wesley Freeman was named as a victim (Wesley Freeman / Facebook)

The suspect, who was identified by local media reports as Raïssa Kengne, has since been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault, amid other charges.

Ms Kengne allegedly named both Shinners and Freeman, as well as the operators of her apartment, in a series of social media posts before the attack and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her, reports said.

“We do not believe these were random acts of violence,” interim Atlanta olice chief Darrin Schierbaum told reporters on Monday.

Residents of the block where Shinners worked paid tribute to him on Facebook as well as in in media interviews, with one resident telling CBS46: “Micheal Shinners was an above and beyond building manager. He was loved by our community. The events today are shocking and he can never be replaced. We are deeply saddened”.

The Independent has contacted the medical examiner’s office for further comment.