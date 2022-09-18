Two victims in surgery after drive-by shooting on Duval Road

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Duval Road.

When they arrived, they located a male in his late teens with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower extremities and a female in her early twenties with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities.

JFRD responded and transported the victims to a local hospital where they are currently in surgery with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are currently on scene conducting the investigation.

So far, investigators have learned that there was a party at a residence in the 14000 block of Duval Rd. Just before 3 a.m. an unknown vehicle drove by the residence and began shooting, striking both victims. Reports then say that the vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

At this time JSO is talking to witnesses and conducting a canvass in an attempt to identify the suspect vehicle.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

