Two Villagers admit to voting twice in 2020 election, agree to program to avoid jail time

THE VILLAGES — Two residents of The Villages admitted to voting twice in the 2020 election and are now entering a pre-trial diversion program to avoid jail time.

Jay Ketcik, 63 and Charles Franklin Barnes Jr., 64 were arrested last year and charged with voter fraud.

Two other Villagers have been charged with voter fraud — Joan Halstead, 72, and John Rider, 61. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Sumter County voter records show that Halstead and Ketcik are registered Republicans, while Rider and Barnes are registered with no political affiliation.

According to Sumter County court records, Ketcik's case was closed March 29. Ketcik was arrested at his home on Dec. 8, 2021 and initially pleaded not guilty.

Barnes' case was closed April 5. He was arrested Jan. 4 and also pleaded not guilty initailly.

Both were ordered to complete the same pre-trial diversion program, according to Sumter County court records.

Ketcik and Barnes will have to participate in this program for 18 months. Once that time is up, their progress will be reviewed and the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit will determine if prosecution can be permanently deferred.

Among other things, the program requires:

Each performs 50 hours of community service

Each pays court costs of $250, or performs community service at the rate of $10 per hour

Each must pay the Department of Corrections $52 a month

The defendants cannot possess, carry, or own any weapons or firearms during the contract period without consent from their program officer

The defendants must agree to urinalysis, breathalyzer, or a blood test at any time to determine possible use of alcohol, drugs, or controlled substances

