Two Virginia Men Accused of Hacking Gas Station, Selling Discounted Fuel

Two men in Virginia Beach, Virginia, were arrested after being accused of hacking a gas station and selling fuel at a discounted rate. According to WAVY, police said 24-year-old Rashane Griffith and 21-year-old Devon Drumgoole used hacking devices to “illegally access gas pumps,” then sold the fuel at a discounted rate through a phone app while advertising their operation on social media.

“Someone would greet them. Pay [the suspects] on Cash App. [They] would then distribute gas, and then, they’d close up and leave,” Lt. Brad Wesseler told 13 News Now. “The owner comes in, checks his pumps, everything seems normal.”

Patrol officers became suspicious on Tuesday after noticing a large group of people who were filling up their vehicles at a gas station that was closed for the day.

“It caught their attention,” Wesseler said. “Why are cars loitering at closed gas stations?”

According to Wesseler, the suspects stole about $14,000 in profit from the gas pump they hacked. The two suspects were arrested and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. Investigators are also working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if there will be charges against the drivers who paid for the discounted gas.

With gas prices at a historic high, the White House is looking for ways to resolve the crisis, The Washington Post reports. One possible response, according to the Biden administration, is to send rebate cards to drivers to help them pay at gas stations. The White House is also putting pressure on the nation’s refineries, calling for more production and criticizing their profits.

The average gas price nationally is now above $5 a gallon, according to AAA.