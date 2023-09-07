Two Wake County schools dismiss early due to HVAC issues
Three Wake County Public School System high schools had to dismiss early Wednesday because of air conditioning problems.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
A year ago, a Massachusetts court ruled to throw out a 2022 proposed ballot measure that sought to define gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Now it appears that proposal is getting a second wind. The state's attorney general, Andrea Campbell, on Wednesday approved backers of the ballot measure to begin collecting the tens of thousands of signatures for the measure to appear on the November 2024 ballot after certifying the questions met constitutional requirements.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”
A week after "pausing" its AI high scool sports reporter, Gannett publishing has has had to recheck and update every post the machine had written.
Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.
Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Why a spike in COVID-19 cases largely driven by new variants doesn’t portend a return to the worst days of the pandemic.
Three pretty colors of the nonstick Always Pan — a kitchen essential! — are marked down to $112 (was $150).
Remember Clubhouse? At the peak of pandemic lockdowns, the invite-only social audio app soared with 10x month to month growth, then faded from public discourse almost as quickly as a16z investors opened their wallets. Now, Clubhouse is throwing a hail mary to try to become relevant again.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has booked space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus that will launch next year, a move that the company says will boost the capacity of its Dragonette satellite constellation. Wyvern, which graduated from Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, has launched two hyperspectral imagery satellites since it was founded in 2018. “We decided early on in Wyvern’s history that if we could avoid building our own satellites, we would,” Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson told TechCrunch.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.
The creator of 'Heart on my Sleeve,' a song that used generative AI to mimic the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd, has submitted it for Grammy Award consideration. As it turns out, the composition may actually be eligible for songwriting awards, including song of the year.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $14 (a sound 60% off), a top-rated retinol serum for $15 and more.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Two old teammates square off Wednesday.