‘Two-wall rule’ — How to survive in a high-rise apartment in the event of a Russian missile strike

The New Voice of Ukraine
·2 min read
2
‘Two-wall rule’ — How to protect yourself and your family from Russian missile strikes in high-rise blocks
‘Two-wall rule’ — How to protect yourself and your family from Russian missile strikes in high-rise blocks

With several high-rise apartments targeted in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine in recent Russian mass missile attacks, military expert Oleh Zhdanov shared advice on how to protect yourself from enemy targets when living in the upper floors, TSN reported.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district on Dec. 22, partially destroying the 24th, 25th, and 26th floors. Several families were left homeless, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read also: Kyiv suburb Vyshneve bore brunt of Russian attack – 2 dead, 700+ in need, 184,000 lost power

First, it's crucial to respond to the air raid alert. Second, you should always follow the (at least) “two-wall rule” when Shahed kamikaze drones attack the city. The second wall should be solid, he explained.

“Everyone saw today's photos (editor's note — the kamikaze drone attack in Kyiv on the night of Dec. 22, 2023),” Zhdanov said.

“There was a technical floor, and the walls were mostly brick, so they were blown apart and destroyed. But if there's a solid wall, then the two-wall rule can work. If there's a direct hit where a person is, even a concrete wall won't save them. A Shahed carries up to 50 kilograms of explosives — it's a very powerful force,” he said.

Read also:

“There can be shell shock from the blast wave, which can lead to ruptures of internal organs and bleeding,” he noted. “There can also be shrapnel wounds from the wall itself, shattered in the explosion. The two-wall rule works, but it doesn't provide a 100% guarantee,” Zhdanov concluded.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin seesaws near $47,000 as ETF anticipation builds

    Some applicants expect regulators to make a decision about spot bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday and that trading could begin as early as Thursday.

  • Smart ring maker Ultrahuman announces tracker for home 'health'

    Indian wearable startup Ultrahuman is getting into the smart home game. Looks-wise, the Ultrahuman Home resembles a sleek (metallic) Wi-Fi router or Apple TV -- basically it's a low, squarish box -- but functionality is quite different: Sensors in the device will allow the user to monitor levels of natural and artificial light, air pollution, noise, humidity and smoke in the room where it's installed, according to the company, sending data, in the form of space "scores" and actionable insights, to a new "home" tab in the Ultrahuman app. Ultrahuman's existing wearables are squarely targeted at the quantified self trend, linking sensing hardware to an app that crunches the user's data to deliver personalized lifestyle advice -- with the goal of helping users improve fitness and wellness.

  • Soft landing 'increasingly possible' for global economy in 2024: World Bank

    Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.

  • Don't let a moose lick the salt off your car, say Canadian authorities

    Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.

  • Wall Street's stock market upgrades are now downgrades

    Wall Street forecasts have been trying to chase the market higher. But the market's rally has these forecasts actually tempering optimism about stocks in 2024.

  • AppDirect raises $100M to expand its financing program for tech businesses

    AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

  • Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are just $300 right now

    The deal cuts 25 percent off their sticker price.

  • Nanoleaf does smart outdoor lights now

    Nanoleaf, the company best known for its modular wall lighting tiles, is now moving on to the outside of your house.

  • Lockly's Visage smart lock can unlock doors by scanning your face

    It will retail for $350 when it launches this summer.

  • Deco.cx grabs $2.2M to bring simplicity back to brand website creation

    Guilherme Rodrigues, Luciano Junior and Rafael Crespo met while working at VTEX, a commerce company providing tools for managing web storefronts; however, they bonded over wanting brands to have more control over their website front ends. The trio created an open source front-end development platform for Deno, JSX and Tailwind that runs websites on a global edge infrastructure. “The web was created to share information to help everyone,” Junior told TechCrunch.

  • OpenAI admits it's impossible to train generative AI without copyrighted materials

    OpenAI said it's "impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted materials."

  • BofA gives Ambani's Jio Platforms a $100 billion-plus valuation

    Bank of America has pinned a $107 billion valuation tag on Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms, valuing the Indian telecoms and digital conglomerate 64.6% higher than the $65 billion at which it attracted the likes of Meta, Google and other technology giants in a mammoth fundraising in 2020. The valuation reassessment comes at a time when Reliance is expected to undertake initial public offerings for both Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail.

  • Duolingo lays off contractors as it starts relying more on AI

    Duolingo has cut 10 percent of its contractors and using AI tools to handle the tasks they used to do, Bloomberg reports.

  • CFP National Championship Game: Michigan's Blake Corum named offensive MVP; Will Johnson wins defensive honors

    Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.

  • The 5 plays that powered No. 1 Michigan's national title win over No. 2 Washington

    The Wolverines went up early and then pulled away late.

  • Sony’s new spatial headset will power whatever 'the industrial metaverse’ is

    Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.

  • Carta exits secondary trading following credibility hit

    Roughly 72 hours after a prominent startup customer complained that Carta was misusing information with which it was entrusted -- scaring many of Carta's tens of thousands of other customers in the process -- Carta is exiting the business that landed it in trouble with the customer. It's a dramatic turn of events for 14-year-old Carta, which originally focused on cap table management software but began over time to evolve into a “private stock market for companies” to take advantage of the network of companies and investors that already use its platform and into which it has insights. While the move made Carta more valuable in the eyes of its venture backers -- a company has to scale, after all!

  • Pivotal kicks off US sales of its lightweight electric personal Helix aircraft

    Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California–based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The Helix, revealed in October, reflects the maturity of the company's tech and is the first one designed to be produced in larger volumes.

  • Vivoo's new at-home UTI test kit and app can tell you if you have a urinary tract infection

    Follow last year's smart toilet announcement, Vivoo is at it again with another, even more sophisticated urine analysis product.

  • How to watch Intel's CES 2024 keynote

    Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.