‘Two-wall rule’ — How to survive in a high-rise apartment in the event of a Russian missile strike

‘Two-wall rule’ — How to protect yourself and your family from Russian missile strikes in high-rise blocks

With several high-rise apartments targeted in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine in recent Russian mass missile attacks, military expert Oleh Zhdanov shared advice on how to protect yourself from enemy targets when living in the upper floors, TSN reported.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district on Dec. 22, partially destroying the 24th, 25th, and 26th floors. Several families were left homeless, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

First, it's crucial to respond to the air raid alert. Second, you should always follow the (at least) “two-wall rule” when Shahed kamikaze drones attack the city. The second wall should be solid, he explained.

“Everyone saw today's photos (editor's note — the kamikaze drone attack in Kyiv on the night of Dec. 22, 2023),” Zhdanov said.

“There was a technical floor, and the walls were mostly brick, so they were blown apart and destroyed. But if there's a solid wall, then the two-wall rule can work. If there's a direct hit where a person is, even a concrete wall won't save them. A Shahed carries up to 50 kilograms of explosives — it's a very powerful force,” he said.

“There can be shell shock from the blast wave, which can lead to ruptures of internal organs and bleeding,” he noted. “There can also be shrapnel wounds from the wall itself, shattered in the explosion. The two-wall rule works, but it doesn't provide a 100% guarantee,” Zhdanov concluded.

